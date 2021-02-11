Advertisement

Rep. Tom Emmer gets stuck upside down during virtual committee meeting

By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Rep. Tom Emmer was caught in a humorous technical glitch.

The Minnesota Republican’s face was stuck upside down on his monitor during a House Financial Services meeting.

When someone told him about his awkward positioning, Emmer said he didn’t know how to fix it.

Colleagues took friendly swipes at Emmer while the error was being addressed.

Rep. Maxine Waters went so far as to ask him if he was okay.

Emmer did manage to right his image eventually.

A similar glitch happened to a Texas attorney during a virtual court hearing.

He was unable to change his image from being a talking cat.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State and federal authorities are desperately searching for a tractor-trailer in Texas that may...
Authorities searching for tanker with possibly 80 migrants after desperate 911 call in Texas
Walmart and Sam's Clubs locations in Brazos County could be administering vaccines as early as...
Walmart to offer COVID-19 vaccine at stores across Texas
File photo: Money
Austin woman indicted for smuggling nearly $100K of cash
Photo courtesy of LPD
Police arrest four people after routine traffic stop
Questions Raised Over Billion Dollar Project
Questions raised over billion dollar project

Latest News

Blanca and Juan Rodriguez, both 67, died from COVID-19 hours apart in two different hospitals....
‘An epic love story’: Couple dies of COVID-19 hours after one final Zoom call
Everyone in the family suddenly got COVID-19 in mid-January despite extra precautions to stay...
After a lifetime together, middle school sweethearts die from COVID-19 hours apart
Mike Blair decided to donate his kidney to his wife, Reda, after she went into kidney failure...
Husband saves wife’s life with kidney donation for 35th anniversary
Most people on the transplant list in Tennessee will wait five years if they don’t have a live...
'It truly is a love story': Tenn. man donates kidney to wife on wedding anniversary
Gina Carano played the recurring character Cara Dune on the “Star Wars” series. Dune, who in...
‘Mandalorian’ actress Gina Carano fired after ‘abhorrent’ social media post