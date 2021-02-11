Robert Eads appointed to International Advisory committee

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -City Manager, Robert A. Eads, was recently appointed to the International Advisory Committee from the International Economic Development Council

This is the largest organization dedicated to economic development experiences.

Eads’ appointment provides the City of Laredo with a new avenue to facilitate economic development opportunities on a global level.

As a member of the committee, Eads will have an insight into the latest information on trends and best practices, networking opportunities, and many other services that will assist in creating more high-quality jobs and improving the overall quality of life in the region.

The IEDC is a non-profit, non-partisan membership organization serving economic developers.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.