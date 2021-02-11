State delays shipment for second vaccine dose for two local providers

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - With many Laredoans still waiting for a first dose, COVID-19 vaccine shipment delays are causing concern for more than 200 people scheduled to receive their second dose.

The recommended interval for COVID vaccines is 21 days between doses for the Pfizer vaccine and 28 days for the Moderna shots.

City officials say two local providers are cutting that deadline short.

The Laredo health director Richard Chamberlain says two vaccine providers were notified by the state they will not be receiving the second half of their total dose allocation.

Chamberlain says this delay will affect 230 people expecting to receive their second dose in these upcoming days through these specific providers.

Chamberlain says the city has reached out to the Texas Department of State Health Services for an explanation, but they have not received an answer.

Do we know if any future allocations will be affected?

“As of this moment, we don’t,” answered Chamberlain. “We also don’t know the future allocations for first or second doses because that information is published on the Saturdays prior to allocations being sent out.”

Experts like Doctor Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, advise against delaying a second dose of vaccine.

Chamberlain says close to 8,000 people have gotten both doses.

