System shutdown causes severe traffic on Mines Road

Loop 20 is backed up just east of the McPherson Road overpass and Las Cruces is backed up towards I-35.
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 7:20 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Heavy traffic has been reported all evening long near the World Trade Bridge and Mines Road area.

Laredo police reported about 2 hours ago that loop 20 was backed up just east of the McPherson Road overpass and Las Cruces was backed up towards I-35.

Several drivers called into the KGNS newsroom, some saying they have been stuck in traffic for almost 2 hours.

One commuter says she quickly made a U-turn after spotting the severe traffic.

“I live in Green Ranch. It took be about 17 minutes to travel 5 to 6 block. I had to turn back. I looked at my app and it said an hour.”

Reports from Mexican officials say they are experiencing a system shutdown at the World Trade Bridge.

Administrators at the site say its a nationwide problem with their communications system.

It’s an issue that can’t be fixed locally.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

