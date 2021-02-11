Advertisement

Target will pay employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine

Retail giant Target has announced it will provide employees with $200 million in bonuses for...
Retail giant Target has announced it will provide employees with $200 million in bonuses for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.(CNN Newsource, Target)
By Andrea Stegman
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Target is offering four hours of pay to employees when they get their vaccine doses.

The retailer will also provide a free Lyft ride to get to their appointments.

Although the company is encouraging employees to get the vaccine once it becomes available to them, Target is not requiring workers to get vaccinated.

“Taking care of our team has been at the heart of every decision we’ve made since the coronavirus started, and this point in the pandemic is no different,” Target chief human resources officer Melissa Kremer said. “As more vaccines become available, especially for frontline and essential workers, we’ll help our team members across the country get the information and access they need.”

In a news release, the retailer mentions it will be working with longstanding partner CVS to allocate the vaccines to team members.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State and federal authorities are desperately searching for a tractor-trailer in Texas that may...
Authorities searching for tanker with possibly 80 migrants after desperate 911 call in Texas
Walmart and Sam's Clubs locations in Brazos County could be administering vaccines as early as...
Walmart to offer COVID-19 vaccine at stores across Texas
Photo courtesy of LPD
Stash house busts on the rise in Laredo
File photo: Money
Austin woman indicted for smuggling nearly $100K of cash
Questions Raised Over Billion Dollar Project
Questions raised over billion dollar project

Latest News

A dog is recovering after a shark attack off the Florida coast.
Dog survives shark attack off Florida coast
Cold safety hazards
Fire Department warns community of hazards during the cold
House impeachment manager Rep. Diana DeGette, D-Colo., speaks during the second impeachment...
Convict Trump or face dire democracy damage, prosecutors say
Dog survives shark attack
Dog survives shark attack
FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining...
North Carolina man accused of threatening Biden over phone