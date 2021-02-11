The wind is howling like a swirling storm inside

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - After several warm days of winter, it looks like our “rain” of terror has come, literally!

On Thursday, we will start out in cold and windy in the 40s. All throughout the day, we’ll see an 80 percent chance of cold rain, so be sure to take a jacket and an umbrella.

Then on Friday, we’ll be stuck in the 40s and we’ll see a gloomy day.

That rain will make a comeback as we head into the weekend, we are looking at a high of 48 on Saturday and lows in the 30s, with a 30 percent chance of rain.

As we head into Valentine’s Day, we’ll be in the 40s again, but overnight we will drop into the 20s, and we’ll have a 70 percent chance of precipitation opening it up for rain, sleet and maybe even snow!

These freezing conditions will continue into Monday, we’ll start out in the 20s and see a high of 40 degrees with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Once we get to Tuesday, the sun will come out and we’ll hit a high of 52 and then 63 on Wednesday as if cold front never happened.

Overall make sure to crank up the heaters this weekend, wear your thick coats and pants because it’s going to be a cold weekend!

