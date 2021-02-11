Advertisement

TxDOT asking for public’s input for Border Transportation Plan

TxDOT will host a virtual public meeting to gather input on the draft Texas-Mexico Border Transportation Master Plan
TxDOT launches annual traffic count
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 7:49 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Texas Department of Transportation is asking for the community’s participation to gather public input on an upcoming project.

On Thursday, TxDOT will host a virtual public meeting to gather input on the draft Texas-Mexico Border Transportation Master Plan.

The plan is a comprehensive, multi-model long-range plan that identifies transportation issues, needs, challenges, and opportunities for people and goods efficiently across the Texas-Mexico Border.

The BTMP will serve as a blueprint to prepare for the future.

The event will take place via Webex from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information on the meeting click here.

