Actions of former councilman questioned during ethics meeting

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A commission’s attempt to hold an ethics hearing for a former councilman and insurance company falls short of the necessary votes to move forward.

The former councilman in question, George Altgelt, shared his side with KGNS.

In June, an ethics complaint was dismissed against District 6 councilman Doctor Marte Martinez over his vote for a city vendor he has ties with.

While Martinez was cleared, the Ethics Commission did request that a further investigation be done on those involved.

Wednesday night, the outside legal counsel acting as ethics compliance officer, Jose Francisco Tamez, presented his findings to commissioners.

When in it comes to Blue Cross Blue Shield, the city vendor in question Tamez was tasked with explaining how they violated ethics code 4.2, “disclosure of association,” more specifically 4.2 (A) “disclosure during appearances....”

”Basically, councilmember Martinez was supposed to disclose the fact that he may have a contractual relationship with Blue Cross but so does Blue Cross,” said Tamez. “Blue Cross independently has to disclose the fact that councilmember Martinez was an in-network physician.”

...As well as 4.2 (B), “disclosures in proposals.”

”While it admittedly did provide councilmember Martinez’s name in the director for its in-network physicians in it’s contract proposal, failed to properly identify councilmember Martinez in the disclosure forms provided by the city.”

Additionally, the commissioners did ask that Tamez identify who released the information to the media, which we learned was former councilman George Altgelt.

They identified this as a potential violation of 2.4 “confidential information.”

When it came to a final vote, three commissioners voted in favor moving forward with an evidentiary hearing for the insurance company and former councilman.

The vote did not pass.

KGNS spoke with Altgelt, who feels that the commission was on a “witch hunt,” and says there was nothing confidential about the information because it’s public record.

”Additionally, the report or complaint belongs to the person who made the complaint. They can use it to make a paper airplane, they can use it for wallpapers, they can send it to the four minds. The report belongs to the authors of the report. What is disappointing again and again is the deck is stacked against those who are trying to make this city a better place.”

The reason why the vote didn’t pass is because a total of five votes were needed to move forward with an evidentiary hearing or to find that an ethics violation occurred.

Only three commissioners voted in favor.

If you’d like to take a look at the full ethics meeting, you can click here.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.