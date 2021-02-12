Advertisement

AEP prepares for extreme temperatures

AEP assures us that in the event of any power outages, crews will work to have power restored as quickly as possible.
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 10:31 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - AEP is keeping an eye on the weather over the next few days so you can stay safe while at home.

While they are not certain as to what might happen, they assure us that in the event of any power outages, crews will work to have power restored as quickly as possible.

“We won’t know until the weather comes in, but we do want people to realize that cold weather and icy conditions could cause some outages,” said “We don’t know, but it won’t be related to capacity.”

If you need to report an outage, you can call 866-223-8508.

Also in case you find yourself in an outage during extremely low temperatures, it’s suggested that you have some basic supplies handy while crews work to get the power come back on.

