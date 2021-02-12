CBP officers seize nearly six million dollars of meth

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Nearly six million dollars worth of drugs are off the streets thanks to the work of U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The first incident happened on Feb. 8 when officers at the cargo facility referred a vehicle hauling a shipment of yarn and fabric to secondary inspection.

A non-intrusive imaging inspection led to the discovery of 43 pounds of meth worth roughly $874,000.

Later that evening, officers referred a tractor hauling an empty trailer to secondary inspection.

After an inspection, officers found 50 packages of meth valued at just over five million dollars.

The drugs combined had an estimated street value of $5,985,929.

