DPS pursuit leads to tragedy by the riverbank

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A family is putting the pieces together on Thursday after they say their son was last seen running towards the Rio Grande.

A group of family members and friends in El Cenizo headed out onto the Rio Grande Thursday morning searching for 30-year-old Jose Carranza Junior.

Carranza’s mother, Wendy Lara says she is desperate for any answers.

“I just want to find my son.”

Elsa Cruz, Carranza’s aunt says her nephew was a part of a DPS pursuit Wednesday night that ended at the riverbank.

“They were running the truck from I don’t know where, but I saw the truck when we came over here. I just saw the truck standing there.”

According to DPS, a trooper stopped a 2005 Ford pick-up traveling south on U.S. Highway 83 near mile marker 724 for a traffic violation.

The driver refused to stop and began to evade arrest.

Eventually, the truck came to a stop on Cadena Street in El Cenizo near the Rio Grande riverbank.

That’s when DPS says the driver fled on foot into the river and attempted to swim towards the Mexican side.

DPS says it is unknown if the subject successfully made it into Mexico.

DPS does not identify the subject as Carranza but relatives and witnesses say it was him.

Oscar Garcia, who witnessed Wednesday night’s incident says he saw two individuals come out of the truck and head into the water.

“One did survive because he was actually yelling out for his friend and yelling his name. And he didn’t get a response because his head went under water. He did not make it.”

Cruz says when she arrived to the scene, she saw Carranza in the water struggling and claims authorities did not dive into the water to help.

“They said because he was on the Mexican side.”

We reached out to DPS about the incident and they did confirm the tactical marine unit along with U.S. Border Patrol are actively looking for the suspect.

DPS reports a vehicle search revealed 12 wrapped bundles of marijuana concealed inside the truck.

