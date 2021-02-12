Elected officials question COVID-19 vaccine inequities in south Texas

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Mass vaccination sites are on their way to three cities in Texas: Dallas, Houston, and Arlington.

Around 10,000 shots will be administered in a day.

Meanwhile, south Texas- especially Laredo- continues to struggle to vaccinate their residents.

Local, state, and federal officials have become frustrated with this reality, so on Thursday the Texas and the Webb County Democratic Party together with local elected officials held a press conference to express their concerns about the inequity in vaccine distributions in Texas.

”Let me get this right, I sit as the only Democrat on the Appropriations Committee of Texas, and I have to call the governor’s office to beg them to get vaccines to Laredo, Zapata, Encinal,” said Representative Henry Cuellar. “Do you understand why this gets frustrating? We (the federal government) give it to you and then we have to call you and beg to get them down to my district in Laredo and other areas. There’s something wrong with this system.”

Aside from Congressman Cuellar, city council members Alberto Torres and Alyssa Cigarroa joined the meeting.

Torres attributed cases rising to Governor Greg Abbott reversing all local mandates.

KGNS has reached out to the governor’s office by phone and email, but have not heard back as of yet.

