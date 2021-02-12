Fire Department warns community of hazards during the cold

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It looks like another cold front has hit the gateway city and lots of people are doing their best to keep warm.

KGNS spoke to our local fire department about what you should keep in mind this weekend before plugging in that heater.

Chilly days call for finding warmth, and everyone has their own way of staying cozy, but they might not be the safest.

So here’s what you need to know before you try anything at home.

“Fires have their peak in December January and February,” said Ricardo Olivia Jr., of the Laredo Fire Department. “One out of every seven house fires happen in these months and heating elements are what cause these fires the most.”

The Laredo Fire Department says candles, ovens, and gas stoves are some common unsafe ways people here in Laredo try to stay warm.

That’s because its no surprise that anything with an open flame can especially lead to a fire.

The typical space heaters that are sold at stores do the perfect job at keeping the house warm, but you need to watch out for a few things.

“The ones that do have those glowing elements are more likely to catch a fire should anything come in contact with them. It is very important to remember not to put it close to water and close to furniture and make sure it has a safety shut off valve so whenever they tip over the heater automatically turns off.”

They also advise to keep it unplugged when not in use and three feet apart from any items such as furniture. For those who tend to use their stove to heat up their hands, it’s not just a fire you should be worried about.

“It is also likely to cause carbon monoxide poisoning. A lot of the stoves in our area are gas powered stoves so if that element happens to turn off, all we’re doing is throwing gas in our house and it could cause carbon monoxide poisoning.”

As we prepare for the temperatures to drop this weekend, the Laredo Fire Department also says to be careful when walking outdoors on icy surfaces.

They say freezing conditions in the past have led to a large number of ambulance calls regarding people slipping.

Another tip from the fire department is to keep your hands free when walking outside so you can keep your balance and avoid falling and injuring yourself.

