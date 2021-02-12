Advertisement

Former UN ambassador Nikki Haley blasts Trump for Capitol riots

Outgoing U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, left, is shown with then-President Donald Trump in this...
Outgoing U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, left, is shown with then-President Donald Trump in this 2018 photo. She criticized Trump in a recently published interview.(Source: Pool/CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 10:38 AM CST
(CNN) - A former member of the Trump administration is directly criticizing her ex-boss for the capitol riots.

Nikki Haley was the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations from 2017 to 2018.

In a wide-ranging Politico story published Friday, Haley condemned former President Donald Trump for his role in the riots.

She told Politico that Trump “let us down” and “we shouldn’t have followed him and we shouldn’t have listened to him.”

She also said that she had to turn away from the president’s speech that day and feared that it would cause bad things to happen.

She compared the violence on Jan. 6 violence to the deadly white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va., in 2017.

But Haley said trying to impeach Trump was a “waste of time.”

Asked how he will be held accountable, she believed that he would be isolated. His business would suffer and his political viability would be lost.

