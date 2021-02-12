Advertisement

Funeral van stolen with body inside in Mo.

By KSDK staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 6:21 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KSDK) - Missouri police say they’re trying to find a funeral van that was stolen, with a woman’s body inside.

It happened in Saint Louis County on Thursday.

Police said the van was left running and unattended at a gas station parking lot when someone saw an opportunity.

A funeral van was stolen Thursday in St. Louis County, Mo., after it was left unattended at a...
A funeral van was stolen Thursday in St. Louis County, Mo., after it was left unattended at a gas station.(Source: St. Louis PD/CNN)

“It’s definitely not normal. It is an anomaly, fortunately. This is terrible for the family of this deceased individual. I can’t imagine what that must be like. So hopefully we can get this van recovered quickly with the deceased still inside,” St. Louis County Police officer Tracy Panus said.

Police have released descriptions of two suspects, a man and a woman. They believe the vehicle is now in the Godfrey, Ill., area.

Anyone with tips on the case should contact the Saint Louis County Police Department or Crimestoppers.

Copyright 2021 KSDK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement spotted
Heavy law enforcement presence at residence in south Laredo
State and federal authorities are desperately searching for a tractor-trailer in Texas that may...
Authorities searching for tanker with possibly 80 migrants after desperate 911 call in Texas
DPS pursuit leads to tragedy by the riverbank
DPS pursuit leads to tragedy by the riverbank
Multiple vehicle accident on I-35
DPS names victims killed in Wednesday’s I-35 accident
Walmart and Sam's Clubs locations in Brazos County could be administering vaccines as early as...
Walmart to offer COVID-19 vaccine at stores across Texas

Latest News

CBP seizes nearly six million dollars of meth
CBP officers seize nearly six million dollars of meth
File photo
Zapata County reports four new deaths due to COVID-19
St. Louis County Police officer Tracy Panus said the theft is an anomaly and that she can't...
Officer: Stealing of funeral van 'terrible for the family of this deceased individual'
Yoshiro Mori resigned Friday as the president of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee...
Tokyo Olympics: Mori to leave but gender issue remains