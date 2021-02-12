Advertisement

Health authority sees relief at local hospitals

Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 8:38 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo’s health authority Doctor Victor Trevino gave an update to Laredo’s COVID-19 situation on Thursday.

While Doctor Trevino says that hospitalizations are down, there is still a long way to recovery.

“Regarding the hospital update, we know what we’re seeing at the hospitals is the hospitals are getting continuing relief from discharges and unfortunately deaths. An area of floor 5C in our main hospital has been converted back to a non COVID floor which is also good news, and our biggest concern is when the hospital surges get overflow of COVID patients.”

