Heavy law enforcement presence at residence in south Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - KGNS was at the scene involving several branches of law enforcement on Thursday evening.

It happened at the corner of Park and San Jorge.

According to a person on the scene, U.S. Marshals, state police and Laredo Police Narcotics Division were seen at a residence in the area.

We reached out to the Laredo Police Department and they said they had no information to share at this time.

We will have more details at they become available.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.