Advertisement

Heavy law enforcement presence at residence in south Laredo

According to a person on the scene, U.S. Marshals, state police and Laredo Police Narcotics Division were seen at a residence in the area.
Law enforcement spotted
Law enforcement spotted(KGNS)
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 11:34 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - KGNS was at the scene involving several branches of law enforcement on Thursday evening.

It happened at the corner of Park and San Jorge.

According to a person on the scene, U.S. Marshals, state police and Laredo Police Narcotics Division were seen at a residence in the area.

We reached out to the Laredo Police Department and they said they had no information to share at this time.

We will have more details at they become available.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State and federal authorities are desperately searching for a tractor-trailer in Texas that may...
Authorities searching for tanker with possibly 80 migrants after desperate 911 call in Texas
Walmart and Sam's Clubs locations in Brazos County could be administering vaccines as early as...
Walmart to offer COVID-19 vaccine at stores across Texas
Photo courtesy of LPD
Stash house busts on the rise in Laredo
File photo: Money
Austin woman indicted for smuggling nearly $100K of cash
Questions Raised Over Billion Dollar Project
Questions raised over billion dollar project

Latest News

AEP prepares for cold temperatures
AEP prepares for extreme temperatures
Keep your four-legged family members warm this weekend!
DPS pursuit leads to tragedy by the riverbank
DPS pursuit leads to tragedy by the riverbank
File photo
Actions of former councilman questioned during ethics meeting