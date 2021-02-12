Local flower shop sees lower sales than ever

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Valentine’s Day isn’t complete without some flowers, so KGNS stopped by a local shop to see how business is going.

The Narvaez Flower Shop owner tells us things will not be the same as last year as they see lower sales than ever due to COVID.

Usually this shop is working overtime to deal with demand when February comes around, but this year it’s a little quieter than usual.

Compared to last year, Martha Narvaez says sales have dipped more than 50%.

“Yes, yes since Wednesday, Thursday and today on Friday we have a couple of orders ready to go out. We’ve got a little bit of sales, thank god. But like I said, nothing will be the same. The pandemic changed everyone’s life, and everyone’s businesses in general, to the restaurants and everybody’s life changed. We’re hoping that soon with the vaccines, hopefully this terrible illness....”

If you still have not gotten something ye, you still have a couple of days to get something special for your loved ones at your local flower shop.

