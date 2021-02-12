Advertisement

Local flower shop sees lower sales than ever

The Narvaez Flower Shop owner tells us sales have dipped more than 50%.
Valentine's Day flower sales dip
Valentine's Day flower sales dip(KGNS)
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Valentine’s Day isn’t complete without some flowers, so KGNS stopped by a local shop to see how business is going.

The Narvaez Flower Shop owner tells us things will not be the same as last year as they see lower sales than ever due to COVID.

Usually this shop is working overtime to deal with demand when February comes around, but this year it’s a little quieter than usual.

Compared to last year, Martha Narvaez says sales have dipped more than 50%.

“Yes, yes since Wednesday, Thursday and today on Friday we have a couple of orders ready to go out. We’ve got a little bit of sales, thank god. But like I said, nothing will be the same. The pandemic changed everyone’s life, and everyone’s businesses in general, to the restaurants and everybody’s life changed. We’re hoping that soon with the vaccines, hopefully this terrible illness....”

If you still have not gotten something ye, you still have a couple of days to get something special for your loved ones at your local flower shop.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement spotted
Heavy law enforcement presence at residence in central Laredo
DPS pursuit leads to tragedy by the riverbank
DPS pursuit leads to tragedy by the riverbank
Multiple vehicle accident on I-35
DPS names victims killed in Wednesday’s I-35 accident
State and federal authorities are desperately searching for a tractor-trailer in Texas that may...
Authorities searching for tanker with possibly 80 migrants after desperate 911 call in Texas
File photo
Elected officials question COVID-19 vaccine inequities in south Texas

Latest News

TxDot prepares for icy conditions
TxDot prepares roads for icy conditions
Valentine's Weekend Blood Drive
Weekend blood drive held in honor of Bella Sanchez
Vehicle spins out of control
Vehicle spins out of control outside of mall
Boating accident
U.S. Soldiers deployed in support of CBP rescue resident from drowning