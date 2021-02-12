Local gymnasts overcome obstacles during pandemic

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The pandemic has hit several businesses hard especially fitness centers and that includes gymnastic gyms.

A local gymnast coach and his fellow student aren’t letting the coronavirus slow down their goals.

Coach Paul Jischke has been an instructor since he was 15 years old.

This year he celebrated his gym’s 10th anniversary despite the pandemic.

Coach Jischke says since the pandemic hit, his business started to tumble.

He says his class of 12 used to be a big class of about 40.

Although his gym was shut down for a while, he says he continues to be inspired by his athletes who are still training, even if it’s through Zoom.

Virginia Troche trains through the week and some days for hours on end now that the gym is open for business.

She says all the time she spent training is worth it.

Last year, her season was cut short, but she hopes to compete in college.

Her dream is to one day make it to the Olympics.

