LPD to enforce DWI laws and city’s curfew

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -With Valentine’s Day taking place this weekend, many lovebirds will be out and about taking part in the festivities; however, local authorities are reminding residents to celebrate in a safe manner.

Starting Friday, the Laredo Police Department will continue its DWI enforcement through the Valentine’s Day weekend.

Officers will be out enforcing DWI laws as well as the city’s curfew which is also in effect from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m.

In Texas, the legal limit for intoxication is 0.08 blood alcohol content.

If an officer thinks you’re impaired, you can be stopped and arrested regardless of your BAC.

Authorities are advising drivers to take advantage of ridesharing services if they choose to go out.

They are also asking drivers not to hold gatherings to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

