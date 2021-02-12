Men facing charges for allegedly holding undocumented immigrants against their will

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Three men are facing charges after an undocumented man calls police saying he’s being held against his will.

The Laredo Police Department arrested 27-year-old Adrian Bailey, 17-year-old Christian Elian Zamora, and 17-year-old Francisco Suarez in the case.

The incident happened on Wednesday when officers received a call about several individuals being held against their will at a home at the 4300 block of Convent Avenue.

When officers arrived, they saw a red Dodge Dart leave the home with several people inside.

Officers conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver and one of the passengers identified as Suarez and Zamora. Two other passengers were determined to be undocumented.

After the discovery, officers returned to the home and found an additional three undocumented immigrants as well as a man identified as Bailey.

All three were arrested and charged with smuggling of a person and the undocumented immigrants were turned over to federal agents.

Adrian Bailey, age 27 (KGNS)

Christian Elian Zamora, age 17 (KGNS)

Francisco Suarez, age 17 (KGNS)

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.