Advertisement

Police warn of icy conditions this weekend

If you have to go out Thursday night or over the weekend, it’s important to stay safe while out on the road during these types of days.
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - If you have to go out Thursday night or over the weekend, it’s important to stay safe while out on the road during these types of days.

The Laredo Police Department is asking drivers to proceed with caution and watch out for ice on roads.

They warn that overpasses tend to freeze faster and become more slippery.

With potentially freezing temperatures in the forecast, the police department is also saying to check on those who might be vulnerable.

“If you happen to have knowledge of anyone who is in their senior age, whose up in age already, whether it’s a relative or a person whose a neighbor and perhaps they don’t have family accessible to them because they all live out of town,” said Investigator Joe Baeza. “You might want to look in on them, it’s a good practice that Laredoans look after each other, especially in these types of times.”

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State and federal authorities are desperately searching for a tractor-trailer in Texas that may...
Authorities searching for tanker with possibly 80 migrants after desperate 911 call in Texas
Walmart and Sam's Clubs locations in Brazos County could be administering vaccines as early as...
Walmart to offer COVID-19 vaccine at stores across Texas
Photo courtesy of LPD
Stash house busts on the rise in Laredo
File photo: Money
Austin woman indicted for smuggling nearly $100K of cash
Questions Raised Over Billion Dollar Project
Questions raised over billion dollar project

Latest News

Cold safety hazards
Fire Department warns community of hazards during the cold
File photo
CVS vaccine appointments fully booked for Laredo
Keep your four-legged family members warm this weekend!
Shred your ex for free wings
Hooters wants you to shred your ex for free wings