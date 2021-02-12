Police warn of icy conditions this weekend

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - If you have to go out Thursday night or over the weekend, it’s important to stay safe while out on the road during these types of days.

The Laredo Police Department is asking drivers to proceed with caution and watch out for ice on roads.

They warn that overpasses tend to freeze faster and become more slippery.

With potentially freezing temperatures in the forecast, the police department is also saying to check on those who might be vulnerable.

“If you happen to have knowledge of anyone who is in their senior age, whose up in age already, whether it’s a relative or a person whose a neighbor and perhaps they don’t have family accessible to them because they all live out of town,” said Investigator Joe Baeza. “You might want to look in on them, it’s a good practice that Laredoans look after each other, especially in these types of times.”

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.