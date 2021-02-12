Advertisement

Severely burned dog will be trained as a therapy dog for child burn victims

By WKRC Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 11:32 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CINCINATTI (WKRC) - A dog with burn scars will soon train to be a therapy animal in children’s burn units.

Five months ago, Romee was brought to an animal care hospital in Ohio.

“What I saw from the photos of when he first came under our review were one of the most shocking things I’ve ever seen,” Ray Anderson with Cincinnati Animal Care said.

Romee still has some damage to his skin and is blind in his left eye, but despite that and 50 medical procedures, the seven-month-old dog is doing well.

“It looked like he had been burned, but we really couldn’t determine what caused it,” Hamilton County Dog Warden Capt. Brandon Corcoran said. “The owner was in denial. She denied that anything like that had ever happened.”

Romee’s previous owner is convicted of animal cruelty, on probation and required to pay more than $15,000 in medical bills.

The dog is now on his way to becoming a therapy dog for children in burn units.

“I think it’s definitely something that kids will get really excited about when they’re going through something really tough,” Anderson said.

Corcoran says most of Romee’s injuries could have possibly been prevented, but he was not brought in to receive care until five days after being injured.

“It’s sad when this happens to an animal, you know? We got to be the voice for them; speak up for them,” he said.

Romee has more procedures ahead to repair his tear ducts and then he will start therapy training.

Copyright 2021 WKRC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

