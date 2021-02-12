Silver and cold

Advertisement

Love is in the air as well as freezing cold weather conditions!
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 4:24 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Love is in the air as well as freezing cold weather conditions!

On Friday, we’ll start out in the low 40s and we are not going to warm up much from there. As we head into the evening we’ll drop to 37 and we’ll see a slight chance of light rain.

Our chances of rain will increase on Saturday, and we’ll see another cold and rainy day in the 40s with lows in the mid-30s.

Now on Valentine’s Day, it’s going to be a cold one! We are going to see lows in the 20s. We could see a slight chance of freezing rain or even snow.

These chances will persist into early Monday morning where we’ll keep seeing lows in the 20s.

We’ll start our Tuesday morning in the 20s but we are going to start to warm up from there and by Wednesday we’re back in the 60s.

Looks like we are going to have to endure just a few days of real winter weather before we bounce back to our normal conditions.

