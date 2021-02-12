Advertisement

U.S. Soldiers deployed in support of CBP rescue resident from drowning

A U.S. Soldier who was working in the area heard the man’s cries for help and jumped into the river to rescue him.
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -CBP Officers deployed U.S. soldiers in an effort to rescue an individual from drowning in the Rio Grande.

The rescue happened on Feb. 9 when an elderly resident who was leaving a boat ramp, ran back into the river in an attempt to retrieve a boat that had slipped from a trailer.

The man then ran into problems as he was trouble staying afloat.

Both soldiers performed CPR on the unconscious individual until he regained consciousness.

