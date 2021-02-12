U.S. Soldiers deployed in support of CBP rescue resident from drowning

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -CBP Officers deployed U.S. soldiers in an effort to rescue an individual from drowning in the Rio Grande.

The rescue happened on Feb. 9 when an elderly resident who was leaving a boat ramp, ran back into the river in an attempt to retrieve a boat that had slipped from a trailer.

The man then ran into problems as he was trouble staying afloat.

A U.S. Soldier who was working in the area heard the man’s cries for help and jumped into the river to rescue him.

Both soldiers performed CPR on the unconscious individual until he regained consciousness.

