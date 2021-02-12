Advertisement

Vehicle spins out of control outside of mall

Although there weren’t any injuries, it’s just a constant reminder to be safe out on the roadways.
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A man’s vehicle spins out of control right in front of our local mall on Friday morning.

The accident happened at the 5300 block of San Dario Avenue at around 11:00 a.m.

The driver of a white Ford Ranger was traveling north on San Dario when his vehicle veered off-road and crashed into a wooden utility pole right in front of the entrance of Mall Del Norte.

“I don’t know it just went out of control! I was doing 25 or 30 and it just went out of control,” said Mark Bennings. “She said maybe it hit a puddle or something right there or some ice…who knows. I don’t know!”

