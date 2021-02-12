Advertisement

Zapata County reports four new deaths due to COVID-19

Zapata reports 1,459 positive cases
File photo
File photo(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 7:09 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Zapata County is reporting multiple deaths due to the coronavirus.

According to Judge Joe Rathmell, four people have lost their battle due to the virus, putting their death toll at 28.

Officials say patient 25 was a man in his 70s, the 26th death was a man in his 30s, the 27th death was a man in his 60s and case 28 was a woman in her 60s.

So far Zapata has confirmed a total of 1,459 positive cases, with 122 tests still pending.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement spotted
Heavy law enforcement presence at residence in south Laredo
State and federal authorities are desperately searching for a tractor-trailer in Texas that may...
Authorities searching for tanker with possibly 80 migrants after desperate 911 call in Texas
DPS pursuit leads to tragedy by the riverbank
DPS pursuit leads to tragedy by the riverbank
Multiple vehicle accident on I-35
DPS names victims killed in Wednesday’s I-35 accident
Walmart and Sam's Clubs locations in Brazos County could be administering vaccines as early as...
Walmart to offer COVID-19 vaccine at stores across Texas

Latest News

CBP seizes nearly six million dollars of meth
CBP officers seize nearly six million dollars of meth
Cold and rainy days ahead
Silver and cold
Law enforcement spotted
Heavy law enforcement presence at residence in south Laredo
AEP prepares for cold temperatures
AEP prepares for extreme temperatures