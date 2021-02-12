Zapata County reports four new deaths due to COVID-19

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Zapata County is reporting multiple deaths due to the coronavirus.

According to Judge Joe Rathmell, four people have lost their battle due to the virus, putting their death toll at 28.

Officials say patient 25 was a man in his 70s, the 26th death was a man in his 30s, the 27th death was a man in his 60s and case 28 was a woman in her 60s.

So far Zapata has confirmed a total of 1,459 positive cases, with 122 tests still pending.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.