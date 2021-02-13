Bethany House helping the homeless during cold weather

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Not everyone has the luxury of keeping warm, but there is a way to lend a helping hand.

KGNS spoke to two people living outside about what could help them this winter.

“It doesn’t want to start,” said Danny.

Danny has been in Laredo for just a few months. His goal is to reach hHonduras.

In the meantime, he’s trying to stay warm with a heat generator.

“I might have to get a room for a few nights if it gets cold out here. That’s why I have my generator. I’m going to have to call a taxi to see if I can get a place to stay.”

People in situations like Danny are the ones Bethany House of Laredo try to target as temperatures drop.

The shelter has been preparing to hand out hygiene kits, clothing, hats, gloves, blankets, meals and more.

“We did notice last night, that we saw an increase in clients coming in for shelter, so we have set up in our lobby area extra beds,” said Javier Garcia.

Javier Garcia, the executive director of Bethany House, says while the shelter only has 15 beds for men and 10 beds for women, they are trying to expand their capacity while also maintaining social distancing and other COVID-19 guidelines.

Garcia estimates 500 people living in the streets.

Lynn is one person who could benefit from the shelter’s help.

“Anybody that brings in a hot meal or hot cup of coffee is more than appreciated,” said Lynn.

Lynn came to Laredo about five months ago after leaving an abusive relationship.

“I thought I was going to get here and be able to get a job, but with the virus it’s impossible.”

Now, she and Danny are focused on staying warm.

Registration for the shelter is from 6 to 7 p.m.

Bethany House is in communication with the Laredo Police Department and the city to coordinate efforts to provide resources to those without shelter.

