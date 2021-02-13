Congressman Cuellar discusses new immigration plan

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Congressman Cuellar held a press conference on Friday to discuss the administration’s immigration plan for migrant individuals being released at the border.

Beginning next week, on February 19th the new immigration plan will begin it’s first phase of processing at the border.

Those who were waiting under the Migrant Protection Protocol program will be processed through three ports of entry. Those include Brownsville, San Ysidro, and El Paso.

While Laredo is not included in the initial phase, the Holding Institute is already prepared for when the city is included in the next round.

“We are receiving people every day,” said Michael Smith. “Our biggest concern is testing for COVID, and what do you do with positive people, and how you integrate them into the population? Do you hospitalize them or not? So the best thing that we’re doing right now is anytime we receive anybody we’re testing them immediately.”

In case of positive results, Smith says they have protocols in place with the fire department and EMS for proper arrangements.

