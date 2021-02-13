Advertisement

Law enforcement recovers crack cocaine, marijuana, and more

On Thursday evening, the Laredo Police Department patrol division executed several warrants at two local residences.
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 11:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On Thursday evening, the Laredo Police Department patrol division executed several warrants at two local residences.

Along with Homeland Security, U.S. Marshals, and the Juevenile Gang Enforcement Team, law enforcement was able to recover over 100 grams of marijuana and $7,000.

In total, they recovered more than 30 individually packaged bags of crack cocaine and a safe containing three rifles and six handguns.

Two individuals were arrested.

The case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement spotted
Heavy law enforcement presence at residence in central Laredo
DPS pursuit leads to tragedy by the riverbank
DPS pursuit leads to tragedy by the riverbank
Multiple vehicle accident on I-35
DPS names victims killed in Wednesday’s I-35 accident
State and federal authorities are desperately searching for a tractor-trailer in Texas that may...
Authorities searching for tanker with possibly 80 migrants after desperate 911 call in Texas
File photo
Elected officials question COVID-19 vaccine inequities in south Texas

Latest News

Vaccine delay
Weather expected to delay COVID-19 vaccine deliveries
Bethany House
Bethany House helping the homeless during cold weather
Congressman Henry Cuellar
Congressman Cuellar discusses new immigration plan
All Tune and Lube Laredo
Taking care of your car during cold days