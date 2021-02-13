Law enforcement recovers crack cocaine, marijuana, and more

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On Thursday evening, the Laredo Police Department patrol division executed several warrants at two local residences.

Along with Homeland Security, U.S. Marshals, and the Juevenile Gang Enforcement Team, law enforcement was able to recover over 100 grams of marijuana and $7,000.

In total, they recovered more than 30 individually packaged bags of crack cocaine and a safe containing three rifles and six handguns.

Two individuals were arrested.

The case remains under investigation.

