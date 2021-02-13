Taking care of your car during cold days

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The cold front is here and it’s making many of us want to stay in, and just like it affects us, it can also affect your vehicle.

A local auto repair shop gave KGNS some tips on what you can do to protect your car during these cold days.

This weekend we will continue to see dropping temperatures, something we don’t normally have in Laredo.

According to a local mechanic, it’s affecting many cars in the area, and they’ve been pretty busy this week handling many problems.

Over at All Tune and Lube Laredo, it’s been a hectic week.

“It’s been pretty busy due to the cold weather, anti freeze checks, tire checks, wiper changes and stuff like that,” said Robert Quintanilla.

Quintanilla has been a certified mechanic for 10 years and he says cold days call for a tire check.

“Tire pressure- I know when the cold weather comes up, tire pressure comes down also, so you lose traction on the road. It’s going to be rainy and slippery on the road so you need 100% traction.”

As for what you can do on your own, you can use a penny.

“The penny check is if you can see the whole head on the penny facing down, you need new tires.”

What they’ve seen the most lately is frozen batteries.

“It’s always good when you crank up the vehicles in the morning, you can heat it up so you can’t stress out your engine.”

Quintanilla says 5 minutes is a perfect time to warm up your vehicle and if you’re unsure about anything, it’s best to just take your car in for an inspection.

Just a reminder: with the possibility of slippery roads, it’s no time to be driving in a rush.

Make sure you take your time and drive safe.

An additional note is that headlights also need to be working well so you can see clearly on the roadways and also for drivers to see you.

