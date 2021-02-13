TxDot prepares roads for icy conditions

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - With inclement weather conditions expected to move into our area this weekend, we could be seeing some treacherous travel conditions out on the roads, as well.

This Saturday, Sunday, and even Monday we could be seeing some rain and possibly even sleet which can result in slippery road conditions that drivers need to be aware of.

While icy roads may not be a common occurrence in Laredo, officials with the Texas Department of Transportation have been monitoring the weather to make sure drivers are safe.

Raul Leal with TxDot says they have already started preparing for the possibility of icy roads.

”We’ve already begun pre-treatment of roads with brine solution, which is basically 3 percent salt and 97 percent water and that will help so that icy road conditions don’t exist. Of course, we are basically treating structures being bridge structures and that major corridors in the area.”

Leal says drivers should plan ahead before traveling out of town, always drive at reduced speeds during any hazardous conditions and to constantly check the TxDot Twitter for any travel advisories or road closures.

