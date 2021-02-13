Advertisement

TxDot prepares roads for icy conditions

This Saturday, Sunday, and even Monday we could be seeing some rain and possibly even sleet which can result in slippery road conditions that drivers need to be aware of.
TxDot prepares for icy conditions
TxDot prepares for icy conditions(KGNS)
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - With inclement weather conditions expected to move into our area this weekend, we could be seeing some treacherous travel conditions out on the roads, as well.

This Saturday, Sunday, and even Monday we could be seeing some rain and possibly even sleet which can result in slippery road conditions that drivers need to be aware of.

While icy roads may not be a common occurrence in Laredo, officials with the Texas Department of Transportation have been monitoring the weather to make sure drivers are safe.

Raul Leal with TxDot says they have already started preparing for the possibility of icy roads.

”We’ve already begun pre-treatment of roads with brine solution, which is basically 3 percent salt and 97 percent water and that will help so that icy road conditions don’t exist. Of course, we are basically treating structures being bridge structures and that major corridors in the area.”

Leal says drivers should plan ahead before traveling out of town, always drive at reduced speeds during any hazardous conditions and to constantly check the TxDot Twitter for any travel advisories or road closures.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement spotted
Heavy law enforcement presence at residence in central Laredo
DPS pursuit leads to tragedy by the riverbank
DPS pursuit leads to tragedy by the riverbank
Multiple vehicle accident on I-35
DPS names victims killed in Wednesday’s I-35 accident
State and federal authorities are desperately searching for a tractor-trailer in Texas that may...
Authorities searching for tanker with possibly 80 migrants after desperate 911 call in Texas
File photo
Elected officials question COVID-19 vaccine inequities in south Texas

Latest News

Valentine's Weekend Blood Drive
Weekend blood drive held in honor of Bella Sanchez
Valentine's Day flower sales dip
Local flower shop sees lower sales than ever
Vehicle spins out of control
Vehicle spins out of control outside of mall
Boating accident
U.S. Soldiers deployed in support of CBP rescue resident from drowning