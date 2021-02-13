Weather expected to delay COVID-19 vaccine deliveries

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The severe weather affects all aspects of the community, including the delivery of COVID-19 vaccines and how alternate sites deal with patient overflow.

There is no denying it, roads are slippery and conditions are dangerous, causing for some delays.

City officials say they expect the bad weather to hinder this week’s vaccine allocation.

“This has affected our shipment days.”

Fire Chief Guillermo Heard says no exact date has been given to them for the next shipment.

However, Heard says even if the batch arrives the weather will play a part on how quickly the vaccines will be administered.

Heard says the goal is to get people vaccinated but weather conditions must be safe enough to vaccinate people.

“We have to be efficient and safe, that is something we take in to account when we make plans with our partners.”

City officials also addressed any concerns surrounding the frigid weather and tents used for COVID-19 overflow patients and treatment.

“This is not a regular camping tent. I will say that to the public.”

Heard says these tents are able to sustain high winds and offer climate control.

He assures that despite the cold, patients in those tents are safe from harsh weather passing through.

Currently there are 4 patents being treated at the alternate care tent site.

