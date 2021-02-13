Weekend blood drive held in honor of Bella Sanchez

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A blood drive is being held in honor of a little girl who came to symbolize the local fight against childhood cancer.

With climate change keeping temperatures unpredictable, some are discouraged from being willing to offer donations for blood and plasma that could help and treat patients currently fighting the pandemic.

Laredo is not giving up the fight and we have a suggestion that could help resolve some the issues we are facing.

How about celebrating Valentine’s weekend by giving the gift of love?

All you have to do is roll up your sleeve for a blood drive that’s being held in memory of little Bella Sanchez, the sweet little girl who passed away back in 2019 as she lost her battle to cancer.

The blood drive is a two day event starting on Friday from noon until 5 p.m, then again Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. over at Lazy Boy Tattoos located at the 5300 block of McPherson.

If you want to help you can register for an appointment at SouthTexasBlood.org.

If you’re not sure if you’re eligible to donate blood, experts will be on hand to guide anyone who has questions about the donating process.

Donated blood is needed by a patient in the U.S. every two seconds.

Only 37% are actually eligible to donate.

