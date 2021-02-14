Advertisement

City to add COVID-19 appointments for elderly residents on Tuesday

By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The city has received an additional 5,000 COVID-19 vaccines and as a result they will continue to move forward with the vaccination process.

Due to the success the city had with the previous vaccination drives, organizers will continue to collaborate with UISD, LISD, Laredo College, and the Sames Auto Arena.

This time there will be 12 COVID-19 vaccine points of dispensing.

The online portal and phone lines to schedule an appointment will open on Tuesday, Feb. 16 at 8 a.m.

Residents can go schedule an appointment online via www.vaccinatelaredo.com or call 311.

The vaccines will be administered on Thursday, Feb. 18.

The online appointment system will only open for those who are 65 years of age and older.

