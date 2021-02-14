No classes for LISD; UISD to have asynchronous day

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Although it’s a brand-new week, students at both local school districts will be able to stay warm while learning from the comfort of their own homes.

On Monday, LISD will be having a staff development day, so there will be no classes for LISD students.

However, Tuesday, Feb. 16th will serve as an asynchronous learning day for students. This means students will not report to class, but teachers will post assignments on the school’s virtual portal.

Meanwhile, UISD will be having its asynchronous day on Monday, Feb. 15.

All students will log into their classes as they usually would and complete all lessons and assignments for that day.

Students who attend face-to-face classes will not attend school in person but will login to their classes online.

Students who attend classes in person will return to campus on Tuesday, February 16, 2021.

