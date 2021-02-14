Police seize $12K from underground gambling business

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -An investigation leads to the discovery of an underground gambling establishment.

The discovery was made on Thursday, Feb. 11 when Laredo Police Department Narcotics Unit and Webb County District Attorney’s Office executed a search warrant at the 5400 block of San Bernardo.

Authorities searched the eight-liner business and found 38 slot machines, $12,515 in cash, and several people inside playing the machines.

Several citations were issued to the customers and the investigation remains ongoing.

