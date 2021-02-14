Search warrant leads to the discovery of drugs, cash and weapons

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Two men are facing various charges after an investigation leads to the discovery of cash, drugs and weapons.

The investigation resulted in the arrest of 47-year-old Rogelio Garcia and 54-year-old Enrique Garcia.

The incident happened on Feb. 11 when multiple law enforcement agencies executed several warrants at two homes.

Officers searched a home at the 3500 block of Nubes Drive and found marijuana, 34 baggies of crack cocaine, two bags of cocaine, three rifles and six handguns.

During the investigation, the property owner identified as Rogelio Garcia left the residence but was stopped shortly after and was taken into custody.

While he was in custody, police say he allegedly attempted to dispose of the drugs.

Meanwhile, officers executed a search at another home at the 1900 block of San Jorge Avenue and apprehended Enrique Garcia.

During his arrest, he allegedly attempted to discard a baggy of heroin.

He was arrested for tampering with evidence.

