Advertisement

Search warrant leads to the discovery of drugs, cash and weapons

Multiple law enforcement agencies searched two homes and found two men in possession of drugs.
Authorities arrest Rogelio Garcia and Enrique Garcia
Authorities arrest Rogelio Garcia and Enrique Garcia(Laredo Police Department)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Two men are facing various charges after an investigation leads to the discovery of cash, drugs and weapons.

The investigation resulted in the arrest of 47-year-old Rogelio Garcia and 54-year-old Enrique Garcia.

The incident happened on Feb. 11 when multiple law enforcement agencies executed several warrants at two homes.

Officers searched a home at the 3500 block of Nubes Drive and found marijuana, 34 baggies of crack cocaine, two bags of cocaine, three rifles and six handguns.

During the investigation, the property owner identified as Rogelio Garcia left the residence but was stopped shortly after and was taken into custody.

While he was in custody, police say he allegedly attempted to dispose of the drugs.

Meanwhile, officers executed a search at another home at the 1900 block of San Jorge Avenue and apprehended Enrique Garcia.

During his arrest, he allegedly attempted to discard a baggy of heroin.

He was arrested for tampering with evidence.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement spotted
Heavy law enforcement presence at residence in central Laredo
Law enforcement on the scene
Law enforcement recovers crack cocaine, marijuana, and more
All Tune and Lube Laredo
Taking care of your car during cold days
Vehicle spins out of control
Vehicle spins out of control outside of mall
DPS pursuit leads to tragedy by the riverbank
DPS pursuit leads to tragedy by the riverbank

Latest News

File photo: City of Laredo COVID-19 vaccine drive
City to add COVID-19 appointments for elderly residents on Tuesday
LISD to host virtual seminar
No classes for LISD; UISD to have asynchronous day
Investigation leads to cash seizure
Police seize $12K from underground gambling business
Law enforcement on the scene
Law enforcement recovers crack cocaine, marijuana, and more