Accident prompts closures on Highway 59 near Freer

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Highway 59 in Duval County has been closed off due to an accident in the area.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, Highway 59 is closed five miles west of Freer in Duval County due to an 18-wheeler crash.

Officials are advising driers to avoid the area and expect delays and detours.

The westbound traffic is expected to detour to Highway 44 to Encinal at I-35; meanwhile, eastbound traffic will detour to FM 2050 to Bruni for continued travel.

Officials are asking motorists to drive with caution during these severe weather conditions.

