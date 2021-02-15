Advertisement

As cold as ice!

After months of waiting for winter weather conditions, it looks like we got more than we bargained for.
Winter weather mix
Winter weather mix(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 5:46 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -It looks like Elsa has used her magic on south Texas because we are all feeling a little frozen!

After months of waiting for winter weather conditions, it looks like we got more than we bargained for with temperatures getting down to as low as 19 degrees today.

On Monday, we will only be warming up to a high of about 30 degrees, and while we won’t be seeing any more snow flurries, expect slippery and icy roads.

We won’t see any chances of precipitation until possibly Tuesday, but by then temperatures will warm up to the upper 30s and even upper 40s.

By Wednesday, we’ll be back to 60s but still seeing 30s overnight.

On Thursday, we’ll hit a high of 49 degrees but by the evening we’ll dip down to the 20s again.

The sun will come out on Friday, giving us a high of 58 degrees and by Saturday and Sunday we are back in the upper 70s as if nothing ever happened.

