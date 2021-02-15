Advertisement

City address weather related issues

Residents with water issues may be due to frozen service lines.
City of Laredo trash services
City of Laredo trash services(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 9:57 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Due to the severe winter weather conditions , the City of Laredo is advising residents that trash pick up maybe a little late.

The City of Laredo is closed for the President’s Day holiday; however, trash pick up remains the same. They are asking residents to be patient while crews continue to drive with caution.

The city also addressed issues pertaining to water services in the area.

Crews from the City of Laredo Utilities Department are being dispatched to the areas that have been without water.

They say it may be due to frozen service lines.

Crews have verified that tanks and pumps at the booster station are currently working.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities arrest Rogelio Garcia and Enrique Garcia
Search warrant leads to the discovery of drugs, cash and weapons
Investigation leads to cash seizure
Police seize $12K from underground gambling business
LISD to host virtual seminar
No classes for LISD; UISD to have asynchronous day
Multiple vehicle accident on I-35
DPS names victims killed in Wednesday’s I-35 accident
File photo: City of Laredo COVID-19 vaccine drive
City to add COVID-19 appointments for elderly residents on Tuesday

Latest News

File photo
Tips to keep yourself warm during a winter outage
Video of Shiloh Highland area
Waddle like a penguin to stay safe on ice
Vehicle pile up reported on Loop 20
Multiple vehicle pile up reported on Loop 20
Police close off roads in the area
Police close off several roads due to ice