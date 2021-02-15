City address weather related issues

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Due to the severe winter weather conditions , the City of Laredo is advising residents that trash pick up maybe a little late.

The City of Laredo is closed for the President’s Day holiday; however, trash pick up remains the same. They are asking residents to be patient while crews continue to drive with caution.

The city also addressed issues pertaining to water services in the area.

Crews from the City of Laredo Utilities Department are being dispatched to the areas that have been without water.

They say it may be due to frozen service lines.

Crews have verified that tanks and pumps at the booster station are currently working.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.