Emergency controlled outages to occur on Monday and Tuesday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The severe wintry weather is causing rolling blackouts all over town.

At around 2 a.m. on Monday morning several areas around Laredo and Webb County were without power.

Video of San Dario shows several streetlights out as well as some homes and businesses affected.

According to AEP, there are over 25,000 customers being affected.

In order to avoid any large-scale outages or prevent long term damage to the electric system, AEP has temporarily interrupted power as an emergency procedure.

Some of the areas affected include south Laredo near Lomas Del Sur, Cuatro Vientos, Santa Maria, Park, and over by Lake Casa Blanca.

Crews are currently working on restoring power, in the meantime, it’s good to check on your elderly residents, family members, who might be living in the affected areas.

AEP also says it’s good not to use large household appliances and keep your heater temperature at around 69 degrees to conserve energy.

