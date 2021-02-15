Advertisement

Emergency controlled outages to occur on Monday and Tuesday

These rolling blackouts could continue into Monday night as well as Tuesday morning
Power outage reported around town
Power outage reported around town(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The severe wintry weather is causing rolling blackouts all over town.

At around 2 a.m. on Monday morning several areas around Laredo and Webb County were without power.

Video of San Dario shows several streetlights out as well as some homes and businesses affected.

According to AEP, there are over 25,000 customers being affected.

In order to avoid any large-scale outages or prevent long term damage to the electric system, AEP has temporarily interrupted power as an emergency procedure.

Some of the areas affected include south Laredo near Lomas Del Sur, Cuatro Vientos, Santa Maria, Park, and over by Lake Casa Blanca.

Crews are currently working on restoring power, in the meantime, it’s good to check on your elderly residents, family members, who might be living in the affected areas.

AEP also says it’s good not to use large household appliances and keep your heater temperature at around 69 degrees to conserve energy.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle pile up reported on Loop 20
Multiple vehicle pile up reported on Loop 20
Authorities arrest Rogelio Garcia and Enrique Garcia
Search warrant leads to the discovery of drugs, cash and weapons
Police close off roads in the area
Police close off several roads due to ice
Investigation leads to cash seizure
Police seize $12K from underground gambling business
LISD to host virtual seminar
No classes for LISD; UISD to have asynchronous day

Latest News

FILE - Cicely Tyson arrives at night two of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sept. 15, 2019, in...
Hundreds pay respects to actor Cicely Tyson at her viewing
City of Laredo trash services
City address weather related issues
File photo
Tips to keep yourself warm during a winter outage
Video of Shiloh Highland area
Waddle like a penguin to stay safe on ice