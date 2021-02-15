Advertisement

Holding Institute opens their doors for the public

The Holding Institute in downtown Laredo is opening up their doors for those seeking to get out of the cold.
Feb. 15, 2021
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Holding Institute in downtown Laredo is opening up their doors for those seeking to get out of the cold.

The center said that on Sunday, 46 individuals stayed overnight.

With similar conditions expected at night, they anticipate that number could be higher.

The institute will be open on Monday for anybody needing assistance, no matter what situation they may find themselves in.

“So last night we were able to help the family that was involved in a minor car accident somewhere on Mines Road,” said “They are not from Laredo, they were stranded here, so we were able to open up our shelter. Tonight we plan to have our shelter open again until midnight to receive families or anybody that needs help because of the cold weather.”

The Holding Institute will continue to take in people until they reach capacity.

