Laredo College closes both campuses on Tuesday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Both Laredo College campuses will be closed on Tuesday, February 16th.

Students with on-campus instruction should check with their instructors for schedule changes and all employees scheduled to work on campus will work remotely.

According to the college, all of their services will still be offered virtually and over the phone, and both campuses will remain closed to the public for the day.

