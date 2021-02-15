Advertisement

Local CVS COVID-19 vaccinations postponed due to power outage

This happened at the CVS location on Guadalupe Street.
Local CVS postpones COVID-19 vaccines
(KGNS)
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Residents looking to get vaccinated for the coronavirus waited in the blistering cold only to find a sign on the door that it has been postponed.

The outage knocked out power to the pharmacy forcing the postponement of the store’s vaccination clinic.

According to the signs, those who were scheduled to receive their vaccine on Monday, February 15th are now rescheduled to come back on Wednesday, February 17th during the same time slot.

