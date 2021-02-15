Police close off several roads due to ice

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Laredo Police Department is advising motorists that several road closures are in effect.

This includes all on-ramps of I-35 including I-35 north and south from Victoria street to Loop 20.

Cuatro Vientos and Lomas Del Sur is also closed as well as Cuatro Vientos & Aguanieve north before Wright Ranch.

Highway 359 and Boomtown is also closed.

Cuatro Vientos and Loop 20, and Scott bridge are also closed off as well as Loop 20 and Sinatra, Jacaman and Jacaman near the Arena.

Police have set up various barricades all throughout the city, they are asking drivers not to remove or try to go around any of these barriers.

Authorities are advising drivers not to travel to San Antonio during this time.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.