TAMIU cancels Monday classes due to weather

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Due to the inclement weather our local university has decided to cancel classes for Monday.

Initially, TAMIU said it was going to delay its opening until noon; however, due to the ongoing power outages, they decided to cancel it for the day.

A university spokesperson says all operations should resume on Tuesday at 8 a.m.

If there are any changes, the university will send out a notification via Dusty Alert.

