TAMIU cancels Monday classes due to weather
A university spokesperson says all operations should resume on Tuesday at 8 a.m.
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 12:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Due to the inclement weather our local university has decided to cancel classes for Monday.
Initially, TAMIU said it was going to delay its opening until noon; however, due to the ongoing power outages, they decided to cancel it for the day.
If there are any changes, the university will send out a notification via Dusty Alert.
