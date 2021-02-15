Advertisement

Tips to keep yourself warm during a winter outage

While it can be difficult to stay warm without the heater, there are several ways to keep you and your family warm.
File photo
File photo(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 8:11 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The winter weather is wreaking havoc across south Texas including right here in Laredo.

Many residents say they have been without power for several hours.

Some of the areas affected are south Laredo, downtown Laredo, and parts of central Laredo as well.

Experts recommend you layer up with several articles of clothing, close all the blinds, close off rooms to avoid wasting heat, stuff towels and blankets in cracks under doors, and make sure to drink plenty of fluids.

If you have candles, lighting them can help act as a heat source.

Fire officials say you should not use a gas stove to heat up a house, because it can lead to carbon monoxide poisoning and even a potential fire.

