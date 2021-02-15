TxDot updates current road conditions due to severe weather

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - TxDot has released updates on local road closures and openings on Monday afternoon.

As of 3 p.m., new road conditions are as follows:

OPENINGS

OPEN - Interstate Highway I-35 northbound and southbound mainlanes and on-ramp and off-ramps between mileposts #0 (downtown Laredo) and #13 to include the rest area at milepost #13.

OPEN - I-35 east frontage road from milepost #17 to #19

OPEN - US 59 Loop (Loop 20) overpasses at United States Highway US 59 (Saunders Street), Spur 400 (Clark Boulevard), and State Highway (SH) 359 to Cuatro Vientos Road

OPEN - State Highway 359-United States Highway (US) 83 Three Points Interchange (Los Cantaros)

OPEN - United States Highway (US) 83 (Guadalupe-Chihuahua Streets) overpass

OPEN - United States Highway (US) 83 South (Zapata Highway) at Chacon Creek and Rio Bravo overpass

CLOSURES

CLOSED - I-35 director connectors/flyovers at the Milo Interchange (milepost #8) to include (DC) #1 (I-69W eastbound to I-35 northbound), #2 (I-35 southbound to I-69W westbound), and #7 (I-35 northbound to I-69W westbound).

CLOSED - US 59 (Loop)-I69W Mainlanes eastbound and westbound over I-35 & U-P Railroad line at milepost #8

CLOSED - I69W-Farm-to-Market Road (FM) 1472 (Mines Road) flyover

CLOSED - United States Highway (US) 59 Loop (Loop 20) eastbound and westbound mainlanes between Interstate Highway (I) 35 and McPherson Road.

CLOSED - US 59 Loop (Loop 20) overpasses at McPherson Road and International Boulevard

CLOSED - Farm-to-Market Road (FM) 1472 (Mines Road) flyover onto I96W eastbound

CLOSED – Interstate Highway (I) 35 northbound flyer to FM 1472 (Mines Road), northbound lanes only. (Southbound FM 1472 to I-35 southbound flyover is open.)

TxDot also released the following statement:

“Travel on state highway system roads is discouraged due to possible icy road conditions. If one must travel, seek alternate routes and drive with extreme caution.

For road conditions statewide, check Texas TxDOT Highway Conditions: 1-800-452-9292 or go to http://www.drivetexas.org/ "

