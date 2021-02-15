UISD to have delayed start for online instruction

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -While class was not in session during Monday morning’s arctic blast, some students are expected to return to class on Tuesday.

Because of the winter advisory which is still in effect until Tuesday morning, UISD has decided to have a delayed start for face-to-face instruction.

For students who report to campus, they will start class at 12 p.m. meanwhile, students who attend virtual classes will logon at their normal times.

Meanwhile, LISD students will be having its asynchronous day on Tuesday.

All students are expected to logon to the school’s portal and follow all of the teacher’s instructions.

