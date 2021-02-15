Advertisement

UISD to have delayed start for online instruction

Because of the winter advisory which is still in effect until Tuesday morning, UISD has decided to have a delayed start for face-to-face instruction.
LISD to host virtual seminar
LISD to host virtual seminar(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -While class was not in session during Monday morning’s arctic blast, some students are expected to return to class on Tuesday.

Because of the winter advisory which is still in effect until Tuesday morning, UISD has decided to have a delayed start for face-to-face instruction.

For students who report to campus, they will start class at 12 p.m. meanwhile, students who attend virtual classes will logon at their normal times.

Meanwhile, LISD students will be having its asynchronous day on Tuesday.

All students are expected to logon to the school’s portal and follow all of the teacher’s instructions.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle pile up reported on Loop 20
Multiple vehicle pile up reported on Loop 20
Authorities arrest Rogelio Garcia and Enrique Garcia
Search warrant leads to the discovery of drugs, cash and weapons
Police close off roads in the area
Police close off several roads due to ice
Investigation leads to cash seizure
Police seize $12K from underground gambling business
LISD to host virtual seminar
No classes for LISD; UISD to have asynchronous day

Latest News

FILE - Cicely Tyson arrives at night two of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sept. 15, 2019, in...
Hundreds pay respects to actor Cicely Tyson at her viewing
Accidents shuts down I64 westbound
Accident prompts closures on Highway 59 near Freer
TAMIU
TAMIU cancels Monday classes due to weather
Power outage reported around town
Emergency controlled outages to occur on Monday and Tuesday